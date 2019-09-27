Committee thanks Turtle Trot supporters

The Turtle Trot committee, Wilson Hill Association, town of Louisville and Louisville Volunteer Fire Department thank the many volunteers, local businesses and participants who helped make the 2019 Turtle Trot a great success. The event set three new records: 179 preregistered, total of 250 registered and net profit of $6,557 for the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department.
Donors and sponsors who supported this event: BJ’s Wholesale Club, B&M Performance, Blevin’s Seaway Motors Inc., Cameron’s Welding & Wood, Carney’s Sales, Coach’s Corner, Corky’s Collision, Curran Renewable Energy, Edge of Town Auto, Eyland Restaurant at the Massena Country Club, Fay Motors, David and Linda Frary, Haun Welding Supply, J&S Cinemas, Johnston’s H2O Zone, Kinney Drugs, Legault Custom Builders, Louisville Mini Mart, Manley Insurance Agency, Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers Inc., Marge Riley, Massena Country Club, Massena Savings & Loan, McDonald’s Restaurant (Main Street), Nancy Charleston, North Country Savings Bank, Paquette Jewelry, Peets Jewelers, Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers, Pizza Hut, Price Chopper, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, St. Lawrence Recreation, Gail Schneider, Stewart’s Corp., Three Rivers Sugar Bush, Walmart Superstore and the Wood Chop Shop.
Contributors such as the Massena Rescue Squad and the State Police have insured participant safety and supported the Turtle Trot Walk-Run since its 2010 inception.
The Turtle Trot Committee would like to extend a very special thank you to the In-Law Brewing Company of Chase Mills, which provided a free embossed glass and ticket for a free beer to anyone of legal drinking age who registered; to Kanab Orchards, who sold cider doughnuts and slushies; and to Breezy Maple Farms for allowing us to use its bounce house. We thank them for their support and generosity.
We would also like to recognize the efforts of Louisville Town Supervisor Larry Legault, Town Clerk Joanne Cameron, Tax Collector Lisa Orosz, the Louisville recreation crew and Kelli Curran Ramsey who created and continually updated the terrific 2019 Turtle Trot Facebook page.
We also thank our other volunteers: Ron Aldous, Patrick Carroll, Gene Conte, Sally Manor, Richard Matthias and Linda Tredo. There were many other individuals not named here who came together to help make this event such a success. We thank them all.
Nancy Foster
Nancy Charleston
Merlon Rogers
Joanne Cameron
Sandy Geagan
Linda and Dave Frary
Jerry Manor
The writers are members of the Turtle Trot committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.