I’m writing today with a suggestion for resolution of economic issues in today’s unusual situation. In the 1970s in Indiana, I belonged to La Leche League (nursing mother’s group). It wasn’t just about mothering issues but also about the family’s economy and about getting all mother’s responsibilities accomplished.
Some at these economic ideas would work here and knew if we allied ourselves with a small group of trusted family, friends and neighbors. Those ideas wouldn’t depend on or wait for any government input.
Our leader tried to save us money on our groceries as well as the time and work of grocery shopping with little kids coming along. She knew how to contact a “bulk foods company” to order large quantities of prepaid (with cash) staples such as four, oatmeal, cheese, raisins, dry milk, spices, peanut butter, honey, sugar, cooking oil, etc. For flour, for example, we had to get together an order involving multiples of 50 pounds of flour. To participate in this food co-op, we had to pledge to work in her garage a certain number of hours, measuring flour, etc., into individual ladies’ containers, using a food scale. We brought our kids along. We put our little babies in a sling on our back. We cleaned up the floor of her garage when we were done. We saved some money because of wholesale prices.
She also had a plan for a sick or hospitalized nursing mom. She could request help from the group for another mom to nurse our baby, cook, do our dishes, babysit older kids, do laundry, etc. When she was recovered, she owed the group that number of hours’ work to the group. It benefited whichever mom was asking for help at that time, but not necessarily the mom who had assisted us.
Couldn’t we organize “micro communities” within our communities, be they either urban or rural? The traded labor could include whatever skill the person had (lawn mowing, babysitting, dog walking, snow shoveling, laundry, etc.). The wholesale food co-ops could help in these groups too. Traded effort helped us to settle the frontier years ago. It could help us at this time as well, I think, to climb back to economic stability. It wouldn’t involve the government at all. It’s just how Americans do things. Moms could also tutor a few kids outside, sitting far apart, this summer in reading or math maybe.
Jane Oradat
Gouverneur
