Community support for food pantry strong

The Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry is grateful to be healthy, stable and functioning.
We are so only because of the support of our many volunteers and donors but especially from the Food Bank of Central New York, Northern New York Community Foundation and United Way of Northern New York.
We are still here and stronger than before because of these three, compassionate entities.
With their special grants and programs, we have been able to continue to help our community without disruption of services.
When fundraising events were canceled, they were there!
When products such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies, etc., were not available or rationed, United Way established an Essential Items Program, obtained use of a warehouse and provided us and many organizations with a continued supply of paper, cleaning and baby products.
When Punkin Chunkin was canceled, all pantries that would have been given donations from the event received $1,000 each from Northern New York Community Foundation.
Both foundations provided other emergency funding throughout this year, and the Food Bank continues to secure funds and items under special grants to keep our warehouse stocked.
Special thanks goes to Aldi’s and Price Chopper in Watertown.
As members of the Food Bank, CNY’s Retail Partnership Program, we are able to receive meat and other products from them instead of them sending the products to Syracuse.
This has enabled us to provide a variety of top-quality meat and other items to our clients at no cost to us.
This gives our clients a better variety of nutritious proteins and other foods rather than just canned.
And to our donors, thank you for supporting us.
When the local television and newspaper (thank you for all of the reports) covered the impact on pantries, you stepped up!
You have enabled us to continue to serve those that have the most need. The response from caring people has made our continued operation possible.
During this holiday season, please continue to support your local food pantry and food bank as well as Northern New York Community Foundation, United Way of Northern New York or the charities of your choice.
Your generosity will stay in the north country, enabling numerous non-profits both large and small to continue to help your neighbors.
This help is even more important now with winter upon us. Wishing all the safest and warmest holidays.
Rebecca Dowling
Cape Vincent
The writer is executive director of the Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry.
