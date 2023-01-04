Community supported Old Newsboys Day

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all who volunteered their time for this year’s annual Old Newsboys Day effort in Lowville on Dec. 2.

This year not only marked our 10th year of raising funds to help families in Lewis County. But it also held special meaning as the overall Old Newsboys Day event honored the late David L. Bonney, who had overseen the program in Jefferson and Lewis counties for many years.

