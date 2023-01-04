Community supported Old Newsboys Day

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all who volunteered their time for this year’s annual Old Newsboys Day effort in Lowville on Dec. 2.
This year not only marked our 10th year of raising funds to help families in Lewis County. But it also held special meaning as the overall Old Newsboys Day event honored the late David L. Bonney, who had overseen the program in Jefferson and Lewis counties for many years.
We raised $1,625 through our sales of copies of the Journal & Republican and Watertown Daily Times at various locations in Lowville as well as through a $200 gift from the local branch of AmeriCU Credit Union and a $250 gift from the local Northern Credit Union. Sales of newspapers at Kraft Heinz and Neenah Paper also added to this total.
I would like to thank our “old newsboys”” Kristen Aucter, Elaine Avallone, Sophia Damuth, Richard Defone, Cheryl Defone, Dorothy Duflo, Erik Griffin, Doug Hanno, Mary Hanno, Lee Hinkleman, Shellie Marks, Christine Mooney, Scott Morgan, Danielle Munn Remeczky, Kristian Papineau, Ryan Piche, Anna Platz, Keegan Poste, Amanda Powell, Cassie Robbins-Forbus, Julie Schindler and Eric Virkler. In addition, I’d like to thank Kinney Drugs and The PB&J Café for hosting us.
Lastly, I’d like to thank the community for its support, not just this year but every year. We couldn’t do this without you.
The writer is the former managing editor of the Journal & Republican and organizer of the Old Newsboys Day event in Lewis County.
