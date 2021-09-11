Companion animals need love and support

French cinema legend Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died this week, can be remembered for something even more arresting than the ever-present cigarette dangling from his lips and his tough-guy swagger. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will always remember him for his heart of gold for animals.
Belmondo called on France’s Constitutional Council to ban bullfighting — a barbaric, bloody spectacle in which gentle bulls are intentionally disoriented, taunted, repeatedly stabbed and violently killed. He also supported animal shelters and adopted two dogs from the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.
In Belmondo’s memory, PETA encourages people who have the time, finances, patience, commitment and compassion needed to care for an animal for life to consider adopting a dog or cat from their local animal shelter. Shelters everywhere are overflowing with animals of all sizes, ages and personalities who are waiting for someone with a heart of gold to give them a home.
Ingrid Newkirk
Washington, D.C.
The writer is president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
