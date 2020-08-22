Company helps out needy in Lewis County

Throughout my time living in Lewis County and working at Maple Ridge Wind Farm, I’ve seen how strong our community is and how we take care of one another when times are tough. The novel coronavirus pandemic is no exception.
As the Maple Ridge team continues to work hard and keep the power on in homes, hospitals, factories, and businesses across the region, we also the need to provide extra support for our neighbors struggling with the economic hardships caused by the pandemic. For this reason, we’ve worked with our parent company, EDP Renewables North America, to donate $8,000 to the Lowville Food Pantry.
We’re glad to be giving back to a community that has been so welcoming to us over the years. In addition to our local contribution, EDPR NA is funding similar donations to other nonprofits supporting schools, health care organizations and those experiencing food insecurity in EDPR NA project communities throughout the continent. We’ve contributed a total of $29,000 in support to organizations across New York as part of our company’s more than $300,000 commitment to provide local wind farm and solar park communities with relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’re able, we urge you to join us in supporting the Lowville Food Pantry or other local organizations providing essential services to those in need. It’s important that we continue to stick together as a community during this time.
Stanley Kraeger
Lowville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.