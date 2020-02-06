Congress must continue its investigations

President Donald Trump prevented his closest advisers from testifying throughout the House impeachment inquiry and Senate trial. But his obstructionist acquittal is not an exoneration.
The truth still needs to come out. Seventy-five percent of Americans wanted witnesses, but Senate Republicans refused to listen. This is why President Trump’s truncated impeachment trial cannot mean the end of oversight.
Committees in the House and Senate must continue to call witnesses and subpoena evidence about the Ukraine scandal to ensure the truth is told. President Trump will undoubtedly continue to obstruct. But the courts are likely to enforce Congressional subpoenas, even if the Senate refused to issue them during impeachment.
With overwhelming majorities of Americans demanding to know the facts, this issue should be bipartisan. Republicans who felt the need to defend the president from removal have accomplished their goal. But their duty to check Trump’s “wrong” and “inappropriate” impulses remains.
Chris Gagin
Washington, D.C.
The writer is a lawyer and legal adviser to Republicans for the Rule of Law.
