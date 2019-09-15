Congress must enforce Enoluments Clause

Will someone please explain to me, carefully, how it is President Donald Trump routinely violates the Emoluments Clause in his continued promotion of his properties by the White House detail?
Foreign dignitaries curry favor with him by always staying at his Washington, D.C. hotel.
Vice President Pence even sucked up by staying at a Trump property in Ireland that was on the other side of the country from his Dublin engagement.
And no one thought to mention the clause to Trump when he had the temerity to shamelessly promote his property to host the next G6 summit.
And, notwithstanding, is the tawdry promotion of Trump commercial interests by Ivanka while on state visits to China.
This seems to be an outgrowth of the ill-advised policy that a sitting president is not to be prosecuted.
This is code for the fact that spineless Republicans in Congress allow him to routinely and blatantly violate the law.
What kind of party will these quislings have left when Trump is finally eligible to be prosecuted as a private citizen after he is turned out in a Democratic landslide in 2020?
Kevin Brennan
Watertown
This occurs because republicans have no spine.
And no respect for the Constitution.
