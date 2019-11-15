How anyone could still support President Donald Trump baffles me.
It is clear to any rational adult that Trump has committed impeachable offenses. Yet, Republicans in Congress are so afraid of a corrupt and immoral man that they are willing to stay silent, deflect and even lie to protect this man rather than the country. This is unconscionable.
The depth of Trump’s corruption demands immediate action. From calling on a hostile foreign government to obtain and leak a rival candidate’s correspondence to flouting the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibiting the acceptance of any money or thing of value from a foreign government and asking foreign countries to get “dirt” on a political rival, Mr. Trump has violated countless standards of integrity and personal decency.
He is dangerously unfit to hold the presidency.
Article 4, Section 2 of the Constitution specifies “high crimes and misdemeanors” as the basis for impeachment. It is not limited to crimes committed while in office, and it does not require a criminal conviction. Trump’s offenses already meet this standard, and he will continue to act in this lawless manner. Congress must act in the interests of the nation by impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office.
Laura Jones
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.