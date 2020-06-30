Time after time, we hear some sort of sentiment that claims to never forget our military men and women. Whether they paid the ultimate sacrifice or need our help when they return home from overseas, we are charged to never forget our heroes and aid however we can.
However, all too often we really do forget them and they do not receive the aid they need to adjust back to civilian life. That’s why we need to keep members of Congress like U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in office. She never forgets, and she always fights for our military.
I could run through the various bills and acts that Stefanik has spent time and effort co-sponsoring. From fighting for pay increases to providing more funding for mental health services, she has been a champion on providing compassion to the men and women who protect our freedom.
Elise has a tough district to represent. Geographically, it’s the largest in the state with many diverse areas and a variety of towns and cities.
It’s nice to know that Rep. Stefanik is still able to take the time and remember to fight for Fort Drum. She understands the infrastructure Fort Drum provides, how much the base means to the area and how important it is to take care of our soldiers.
Robert W. Smith
Carthage
