Conservative news sources mislead on virus

For your own safety, please, I implore you to turn off Channel 56 on the local Spectrum cable and avoid channel 92.7 on your FM radio dial. For the first three years of the Trump presidency, all these channels did was misinform you. But during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Fox News and right wing talk radio could kill you.
Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, et al. have downplayed the severity of the coronavirus. Bloated Rush, despite resting firmly in the comorbidity demographic, says COVID-19 is like the flu and whines, “How in the world can anybody sane want to keep this economy shut down?” There are 84,000 and counting Americans who would disagree, but they can’t because they’re dead.
An academic study by the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute used publically available data of Fox News viewership and calculated that Hannity show watchers were less likely than Tucker Carlson show watchers to socially distance and showed higher rates of infection and death. Tucker, also a Fox News host, is terrible too, but to his credit — and this is the most infinitesimal praise possible—has avoided downplaying COVID-19 on his nightly program.
Mark Levin, the loudest and most insufferable of the right wing talking head idiocracy, praises Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp who, in his haste to reopen the state, could kill more Georgians than Gen. Tecumseh Sherman. Kemp won the Georgia gubernatorial election by using his office at the time as Georgia secretary of state to purge U.S. citizens from the voter rolls and delay even more Americans from registering to vote. But there’s no greater way to cut down on voter turnout than killing voters!
These Fox hosts are even encouraging the anti-shutdown protests, a sea of obnoxiousness decorated by Gadsen, Trump and Confederate flags. Like their Confederate forebears, their aim — whether they realize it or not — is to kill other Americans.
These bilious, bloviating broadcasters fail to realize that the choice is not “social distancing vs. saving the economy.” It’s either (1) keep people home to save lives until the virus is kicked, or (2) send people back to work now and watch way more get sick and die and have the economy crash anyway because millions are too ill to go to work.
Also, do not inject disinfectant! Somebody please put toddler proof locks on the White House cleaning supply cabinets.
Sean Pidgeon
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.