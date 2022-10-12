Conservatives candidates will serve district

We all have a voice. We all have a choice.
We all have a voice. We all have a choice.
This midterm election on Nov. 8 will have a number of very important races. Voters will be tasked to have a voice and to make their choice.
The 5th Judicial District covers six counties: Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. There are four state Supreme Court seats open this election, so please be sure to vote for all four. This year has resulted in both the Republican and Conservative Conventions nominating four Republican candidates: Kevin Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose and Will Ramseier.
All of these candidates have the experience and knowledge to be true leaders in the advocacy of our justice system. I know because I have worked with Kevin for more than four years watching him advocate for his clients, and I have spent this year supporting them all in every way I can. They deeply care about their families and the communities in which they serve.
I am confident they will serve all who reside in the 5th Judicial District with excellence and integrity. So have a voice, and make the right choice.
Yvonne Earl
Fulton
