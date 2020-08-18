Contact legislators about federal milk bill

Two U.S. senators from the large dairy state of Pennsylvania, Arlen Specter and Bob Casey, promoted the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act (also known as the Specter/Casey Bill, S1640), more than 10 years ago. This bill was written by Arden Tewksbury, manager of ProAG, and Gerald Carlin, Pennsylvania a dairy farmer.
The Specter/Casey Bill would price all milk produced in the United States based on the “national average cost of production,” to be adjusted four times annually by the secretary of agriculture. This bill would give dairy farmers a fair price for their milk that they could count on, which would take the current roller coaster trend out of milk pricing without a cost to U.S. taxpayers.
Specter/Casey also has a fair supply management component that would eliminate the over-production of U.S. milk. This would help struggling dairy farmers get a cost of production as well as keep their farms and families whole. All of this is so important to the future of our country.
Please contact your U.S representatives and senators as soon as possible!
Frank Bachler
Meredith
