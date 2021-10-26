The flurry of letters to the editor about the Canton Town Board race is both encouraging and dismaying: encouraging because of the interest and engagement in the election; dismaying because of the misinformation being shared and the political division and acrimony on display.
Transparency is the watchword. So why did all but one candidate running in opposition to the Canton Town Board decline to participate in North Country Matters Conversations with the Candidates? This free, open and widely accessible outlet would seem like the perfect opportunity for them to share their vision, qualifications and plans.
NCM’s Conversations with the Candidates are a long-standing, nonpartisan collaboration of the League of Women Voters and the Potsdam Public Library. They offer candidates in contested elections the chance to share their positions, records and ideas.
That is what you will get when you listen to the recorded conversations, posted on www.votecantonny.com, with Canton Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and Town Board candidates Jim Smith, Dave Nelson and Martha Foley-Smith. Canton voters can hear directly from the candidates themselves rather than relying on what others say about them. Listen for yourself and decide what you think is best for Canton’s future.
As a trustee on the Canton Village Board, I am proud of the good work the village and town are doing — together. On Nov. 2, I will vote for my fellow Trustees Beth Larrabee and Klaus Proemm and for our town colleagues Mary Ann Ashley, Jim Smith, Dave Nelson and Martha Foley-Smith.
Local elections matter. Please vote on Nov. 2.
Carol Pynchon
Canton
The writer is a trustee and deputy mayor of the village of Canton.
