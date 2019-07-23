Correct problems with water at the source

All of the following information was obtained from these two governmental websites:
Lake Erie’s outflow on Jan. 25 was 295,900 cubic feet per second (cfs). And Lake Ontario’s outflow on Jan. 25 was 236,600 cfs. This was a 59,300 cfs negative flow for that day.
Lake Erie’s outflow on Feb. 8 was 305,100 cfs. And Lake Ontario’s outflow on Feb. 8 was 273,300 cfs. This was a 31,800 cfs negative flow for that day.
Lake Erie’s outflow on Feb. 13 was 305,800 cfs (this is the historical high flow from Lake Erie). And Lake Ontario’s outflow on Feb. 13 was 275,100 cfs. This was a 30,700 cfs negative flow for that day.
Do you really believe this is a natural flow of the system? Why at this time of the year was the International Joint Commission running negative flows from Lake Erie? The lower St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers were not flooding in the winter.
Also, why for the seven days starting Feb. 1, 2018, did the IJC run historical outflows of 303,700 cfs for those days and not in 2019? The maximum outflow from Lake Ontario right now is at 367,300 cfs. And with Lake Erie increase outflow, don’t expect Lake Ontario to recede as fast as it did in 2017.
I would hope that the IJC would monitor the Great Lakes basin to project water levels in the coming springs during the winter and adjust accordingly.
I was taught that to correct a problem, you try to correct it at the source. In 2017 and in 2019, we were told that water had to be held back to help flooding downstream.
I have no problem helping our Canadian neighbors at this time. But instead of building up Lake Ontario, why wouldn’t you look at doing something in the basins of the lower St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers so water would not have to be held back in the spring? Building up the entire Lake Ontario shoreline is not going to correct the flooding downstream from the Ottawa River.
Alvin Hasner
Dexter
