Could Stefanik’s loyalty cause a problem?

I hear people say they don’t get involved in politics, don’t pay attention to what is happening in our country. If there was ever a time to listen and watch, it is now.
During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, he announced he would not touch Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. Sounds great if you are only listening to the words.
What does “not going to touch” mean? In the president’s budget plan, he has proposed some changes such as the way Medicare would pay for our medical costs.
Medicaid cuts have been a favorite target. Under the Affordable Care Act, millions of people were insured.
And in the president’s plan, federal dollars will be withheld. Medicaid recipients also may be required to go to work.
President Trump talked in his address about protecting those with pre-existing conditions. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik joins her Republican colleagues in a clapping exercise while the president continues his will to abolish the Affordable Care Act.
This act protects people with pre-existing conditions. An article in the Feb. 16 Watertown Daily Times reports that the Trump administration is supporting “a Texas lawsuit seeking to do away with the Affordable Care Act entirely, including its popular guarantee for people with pre-existing conditions.”
Elise Stefanik is a “rising star,” according to the president. This praise could be a burden.
We have watched what happens to people who are not loyal to the president. Loyalty means always agreeing, never questioning.
How is Ms. Stefanik’s new title going to affect what she says and does, the way she works across the aisle? The president has very little respect for congressional leaders not sitting in his aisle. Will she support the president, or will she address the needs of the constituency of the 21st Congressional District such as health care?
Not only does she have to support the president but also all her Republican partners. We know what happened to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (Republican) when he did not follow the herd.
We already have a person we can send to Washington. Tedra Cobb does not need to be afraid of the president, and Tedra Cobb will listen to us. Tedra Cobb will represent us in the 21st Congressional District.
Let’s not only listen to Stefanik’s words but watch what she does, every vote she casts.
Sally Doxtater
Sackets Harbor
