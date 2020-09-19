We understand that our city is having economic stress right now. That same stress is being felt all over the globe. Everyone is facing hard times.
But the families in our community are under stress also. They need something to look forward to and something to do during hot summer days. Now the City Council is saying to those families that it will demolish the Alteri pool at the Fairgrounds, which is one of the most used pools in our city.
Many of our families in the city do not have cottages, pools or transportation to get to a beach. We need all three neighborhood pools so they can fun and make memories for their children.
After sending an email to each of the council members, I got this reply from one of them: “I’d like to explore the possibility of a splash pad/ice rink hybrid so that space could be utilized year-round. Furthermore, we will also be looking to have busing available to those in that area of the city so they can utilize the brand new Thompson Park pool.”
My thoughts are that we have an ice rink right there. A splash pad is only for younger kids; a pool is for all ages. The council is saying there is no money, yet it is making plans to demolish the existing pool, and build a splash pad/ice rink/bus stop.
Where is that money coming from? Why would the city plan to demolish the Alteri pool when everyone is worrying about the novel coronavirus? The people of Watertown did not get to make this decision; three members of our council did. Why are they in such a hurry to demolish it?
The residents of Watertown will remember forever that they did not listen to us. We feel like we are up against a stone wall.
Part of being on the council is listening to the people you represent. We want them to table this decision until next year when funds might be more readily available. If it is demolished, there is no going back.
Tina Morrison
Watertown
