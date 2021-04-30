County Board chairman is seeking support

I hope this letter finds you healthy and happy as we progress through 2021 and work toward getting life as we enjoy it back to normal.
It has been a pleasure to serve as your county legislator since first elected in 2002. I have worked hard for you every year since and this past year was no different.
My first campaign I talked about the county assuming ownership of the Watertown International Airport, which at the time suffered from neglect. We accomplished that goal early on in my tenure, and today it is a shining example of a commitment to making our community a better, more attractive place in which to live and work.
Let me highlight some other items that I have worked on for the benefit of our district and community:
911 dispatch services — The city residents double paid for dispatch services through both your city and county taxes. Today, you pay only through the county tax like every other county resident.
Law enforcement — I have worked to support law enforcement to keep our community safe through increased patrol staffing and newer vehicles on a regular basis.
Fiscally responsible — Our workforce was 861 when I first joined the legislature. And today through attrition, it is 790.
Our tax rate declined nearly 30% over the years and remains stable. I worked hard to maintain our shared service dog control contract with the city and increased financial support for the zoo. We have maintained recycling services to the community without the support of tax dollars.
In addition, during my time the county transitioned out of the old Whispering Pines adult home and became the beautiful Samaritan Summit Village under the operations of Samaritan Health Systems.
I have given my commitment to be a full-time public servant in order to guide our community during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and today we are returning to normal and safer times.
I have a primary opponent in the June 22 Republican primary, and I respectfully ask for your vote and support. I would be honored and most grateful to continue to serve you and our community.
My sincere regards and appreciation for your support.
Scott A. Gray
Watertown
The writer, who represents District 13, serves as chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
