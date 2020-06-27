It is time for our county legislators to significantly increase the budget for county clerk officers in support of the November 2020 elections.
For years, voting precincts have been run by a cadre of semi-volunteers who patriotically sit at the polls and help administer fair and honest elections. In addition, voting stations have been centralized because most of our non-controversial elections have had sparse turnouts.
Those days are over.
It is now time for county election officials to be sufficiently budgeted to support fair elections. Instead of having volunteers being paid a lunch stipend, this will involve significant pay of at least $25 per hour for poll workers. Instead of all centralized polling stations, we will required to create more polling stations to help reducing crowding and make the election experience quick and easy.
The state Legislature needs to update laws that make early and absentee voting the easiest way of casting. Of course, elections need a paper trail to ensure that fraud cannot happen.
I hope that county legislators in July and August can take another look at their plans and be prepared.
Jeffrey Cox
Brownville
