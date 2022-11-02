County needs more criminal court sessions

On April 1, 2019, the state Legislature passed one of the worst laws ever imposed on the residents of New York commonly known as “bail reform.”
I believe these radical changes have made our community and state less safe. The new law has taken critical power away from judges who are charged with protecting the U.S. Constitution and the community.
Now, many individuals charged with committing serious offenses are allowed — and even mandated — to remain at liberty until they are convicted. Too often, these defendants at liberty commit additional offenses while their cases are pending under this terrible and ill-conceived bail reform law.
This legislation should have caused our County Court judge to operate differently, but it has not. For the last 10 years, the Lewis County Court has held criminal court only two mornings a month.
Lewis County cannot endure another 10 years of part-time criminal court proceedings. Our community needs to feel safe in their homes and businesses.
Our community needs a judge who is willing to take full-time action in response to bail reform and felony crimes. If elected, I will hold criminal court four or more times each week. A full-time court will hold defendants accountable, move cases efficiently and keep our community safe.
Crime statistics show that violent crime is rising, and Lewis County will be affected. The best way an elected judge can minimize the impact of bail reform and rising crime is to do everything in his or her power to move cases as efficiently and effectively as possible.
Here in Lewis County, that means increasing the number of days that the county’s highest criminal court is actually handling criminal matters. The people of our county deserve full-time justice.
The writer is a candidate for Lewis County Court judge.
