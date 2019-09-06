County services carried out with fewer staffers

An Aug. 28 article titled “St. Lawrence County finances on the upward trend” gave credit to the treasury office in building up the county’s finances.
Legislature Chairman Joseph Lightfoot also gave credit to the treasury office.
I agree that Renee Cole has done a wonderful job.
This not the first time that this paper has discussed the turnaround in our finances.
But one thing that is not mentioned is the labor force that has also been instrumental in this upward trend.
Many of the departments in the county are working with fewer staff members than in the past.
Some of the change in the finances can be credited to more work being done with fewer people.
I am happy that Mrs. Cole is getting credit, but I believe that this credit should be shared by everyone that works for the county.
I would appreciate it if your paper would be more careful to give credit to all the working members.
Your employees also may appreciate it.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
