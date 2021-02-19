COVID controversy shows changes needed

Well, the question now is what other information has Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other officials distorted or withheld for their own benefit? How can we now believe anything they tell us?

Everyone scoffed at the “fake news” accusations. This is just another example of how badly our political system needs changing. They do not care about you or me; it’s just their precious party and power that matter.

Harold G. Webb

Winthrop

