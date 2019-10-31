Crossman will bring new ideas to Watertown

I am a registered Democrat. And with the exception of the times when I have had no other choice or have not known a candidate’s political affiliation, I have been a straight-ticket voter.
This past Sunday, I willingly voted for Mrs. Allison Crossman, who is a Republican. While I did not agree on every issue with Mrs. Crossman, I believe she has the vision our city needs to move it forward. Mrs. Crossman comes across as an intelligent, independent thinker who isn’t afraid to think outside the box, which is exactly what our city needs. Furthermore, I find it remarkable that someone who is that young and has probably had many opportunities to leave the city has instead decided to stay and contribute to its prosperity.
Lastly, the thought that Mrs. Crossman should not be running for political office because she is a mother to young children is not only ridiculous, it is archaic. I find these attacks on Mrs. Crossman and the interference by the town of LeRay to be a perfect example of what leads to people’s disengagement and apathy toward our political process.
The city of Watertown needs new ideas and leadership that will take us in a new direction. I encourage everyone to vote early and to do so for Mrs. Allison Crossman.
Maribel Valenzueal
Watertown
