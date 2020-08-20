Crossword puzzle in paper less challenging

Having spent my summers in the Thousand Islands for more than 40 years, I read the Watertown Daily Times and enjoy the local news. I love reading the local stories, but my favorite section is the crossword puzzle and the Jumble.
I’ve noticed that the puzzle has become far too easy over the last few years. It used to be more challenging, but now it seems the answers are so obvious that one barely needs to think about them.
Recently, I started buying the Syracuse Post-Standard just so I can have a puzzle that’s more complex. I’m not as interested in Syracuse news and would rather purchase the Watertown Daily Times. But without a stimulating puzzle, I’m finding it harder to purchase the Times.
Many people do crossword puzzles because they take time and thought to complete. There is a sense of accomplishment that comes from finishing a puzzle that took time and effort, and that feeling is not there when you can complete a puzzle in less than 10 minutes without much thought. A puzzle that is too easy takes that sense of accomplishment away from the reader.
Is there something that can be done, or is there a reason the puzzle has become so easy? One could argue that I have simply become better at the puzzle and so it seems easier now. But there are other puzzles I have done for years and they continue to be just as challenging.
Thank you for listening and for giving this some thought.
Heidi Doheny Jay
Clayton
