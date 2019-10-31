The town of Massena needs leadership that will protect the taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars.
Throughout the course of 2019, Massena Memorial Hospital has been the key issue at hand regarding the November election. What I have not seen brought to light is perhaps one of the most important factors, the money. A place of business does not go broke overnight. Our hospital certainly did not go broke overnight. The hospital’s problems were a result of years of mishandling, lack of oversight and clear lack of communication. When it was brought to light how dire the situation really was, it was clear that new faces needed to be brought on the hospital board. Massena Memorial Hospital needed a team of board members that were going to work together alongside the Town Board to find a solution to its problems.
Sue Bellor served on the executive committee of the hospital board, and Bob Elsner was a hospital administrator during a period when the hospital’s finances continuously declined. Under their watch, Massena Memorial Hospital’s debt grew considerably. The community deserves better. These two could have shown leadership long before now. It is hard to preach truth, trust and transparency when you are part of the problem.
As Town Board members, Melanie Cunningham and Loren Fountaine will stay focused on subject matters that will benefit the town of Massena and continue proposing new ideas to better our economy. As Melanie is a nurse and Loren is a labor relations specialist, these candidates are dedicating their life’s work to helping others and would continue that devotion as council representatives.
They will place the interests of the town first, not their own. Please join me in voting for Melanie and Loren on Tuesday.
Cortney Deshaies
Massena
