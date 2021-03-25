Cuomo deserves presumption of innocence

“Presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Precious words which, according to the legal website nolo.com, is “One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty. In other words, the prosecution must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime charged.”
Yet politicians, media and some in the public seem determined to deny this to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to force him to resign his elective position.
Yes, there have been allegations. Several women have come forward to point fingers and accuse. The matter is indeed disturbing.
However, it can only be assumed that investigations are underway and have not as yet been completed. Gov. Cuomo has invited and encouraged these investigations himself and has said he will not resign from office.
Accusing someone of a crime does not automatically make the person guilty. All personal and political feelings aside, this is simply a matter of rights under law.
All charges must be fully investigated. And, if enough evidence is found, the case must go to court and be tried properly before guilt may be ascertained.
Until that time, it is necessary to separate these accusations from the governorship and allow the man to do the job for which the people of New York hired him. Should he be found guilty of the charges laid against him, then and only then will it be appropriate to go further.
Lorraine Payette
Dexter
