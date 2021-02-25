Cuomo no longer needs emergency powers

Much has been said of late about Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s “emergency powers.” That would be the ceding of authority to govern granted a year ago by a Legislature anxious to get out of Dodge quickly during a pandemic.
So being an inquisitive, former reporter, I checked on what an emergency is:
“An emergency is a situation that poses an immediate risk to health, life, property or environment. Most emergencies require urgent intervention to prevent a worsening of the situation. Although in some situations, mitigation may not be possible and agencies may only be able to offer palliative care for the aftermath.”
That’s the Wikipedia definition.
Here we are a year later debating these “powers.” They should be repealed in total and not because the governor is in a scandal over nursing homes.
There is no emergency. There may be a need to manage a situation related to public health. There is a need to preside over vaccinations and hospitals.
There is no situation that requires we abandon our notion of representative government.
I’m no fan of Mr. Cuomo. I think he is a narcissist and a man obsessed with his “powers.”
He likes what is going on and doesn’t want it to end. That is the scariest aspect of Andrew Cuomo.
All that aside, Albany needs to end the emergency powers and assert the will of the people expressed through a duly elected Legislature.
If there are to be things like curfews a year later, the Legislature should amend the laws, not continue to allow one man to rule as he pleases.
Mr. Cuomo recently changed the rules for New York City restaurants, increasing capacity from 25% to 35%. No science in any of that, and no way to quantify the impact.
Just a ruling to fit the fancy of one man on one day. We have seen a lot of this over the past year.
Legislators need to end the Cuomo experiment in absolute power. Otherwise, we don’t need a Legislature. In which case, we don’t need democracy.
Jeffrey Graham
Watertown
The writer served for five terms as the mayor of Watertown and previously worked as a reporter for WWTI-TV 50. He hosts two radio programs on WATN-AM 1240.
