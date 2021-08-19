As Kenny Rodgers sang in “The Gambler”: “You’ve got to know when to hold’em, know when to fold them, know when to walk away …” Gov. Andrew Cuomo knew it was time to go when senior aide Melissa DeRosa resigned.
Cuomo still needs to be held accountable for his actions that resulted in several thousand nursing home deaths due to COVID-19. There also is the use of state employees reportedly on the taxpayers’ dime and time assisting in ghost writing his book for which he was paid more than $5 million.
Larry Penner
Great Neck
