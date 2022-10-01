The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators develops local policies and procedures for county departments as well as reviews and adopts a county budget that provides cost-effective services for the taxpayers.
During her tenure as District 15 legislator, Rita Curran’s training and expertise have provided a unique skill set.
It is no secret that St. Lawrence County has a substantial homeless problem.
The county also is experiencing an expanded influx of drugs and need for mental health services.
Rita’s employment as a nurse practitioner and her enrollment in a psychiatric nurse practitioner master’s degree program enhance her understanding of the challenges of drug abuse, homelessness and mental health issues facing our communities.
Rita has served as chairwoman of the Operations Committee for the last two years.
This committee oversees a number of county departments:
Board of Elections, county defender, county clerk, district attorney, Emergency Services, Governmental Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Planning, Probation, public defender and sheriff.
The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators benefits greatly from Rita’s unique training and experience.
I would encourage you to vote to return Rita to her position as our District 15 legislator.
The most basic and important act of citizenship is participation in the electoral process by voting.
I urge voters to do their own research into each of the candidates expected to be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Weigh all information, make your decision and vote.
If you are not a registered voter, contact the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections at 315-379-2202 for more information.
