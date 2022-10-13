Curran served constituents well in 1st term

I write this letter of endorsement to the folks who reside in St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators’ District 15. Legislator Rita Curran has represented Massena, Louisville and Waddington extremely well during her first term.

For those who know Rita, it should come as no surprise that after only serving two years of her four- year term on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators that she earned and was chosen to become chairwoman of the Operations Committee. The Operations Chairman is responsible for matters relating to the Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Services, Board of Elections and the District Attorney’s Office.

