Curran served constituents well in 1st term

I write this letter of endorsement to the folks who reside in St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators’ District 15. Legislator Rita Curran has represented Massena, Louisville and Waddington extremely well during her first term.
For those who know Rita, it should come as no surprise that after only serving two years of her four- year term on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators that she earned and was chosen to become chairwoman of the Operations Committee. The Operations Chairman is responsible for matters relating to the Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Services, Board of Elections and the District Attorney’s Office.
Rita sits on many internal committees as well. As a practicing medical professional, Rita brings a great deal of knowledge to the EMS Advisory Board, Health Insurance and Opioid Task Force committees. Other committees she is involved with are Highway, Solid Waste, Inter County Legislative Committee of the Adirondacks and the Local Government Task Force.
As if Rita isn’t busy enough with all these duties, she also serves as the St. Lawrence County’s representative on the Fish and Wildlife Board. Her voice is loud and clear when it comes to encouraging fellow legislators to support the Bassmasters fishing tournament. Rita is very well aware of the importance of promoting tourism here in St. Lawrence County.
Just recently, Rita offered a resolution that I and other legislators proudly co-sponsored opposing the recently enacted Concealed Carry Improvement Act. This authorizes our county attorney to explore options for legal challenges and make recommendations to the board as to whether the county may join the legal process in opposition to the act.
Last week, Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative officials and other state and local representatives gathered in Waddington for a groundbreaking ceremony. Speeches were given thanking all those people who had a hand in the selection of that site to be chosen for the Wastewater Collection and Treatment Project.
Rita was very involved during the selection process for this $11 million award from the REDI Commission. She was adamant that as long as the project had to be done, why saddle local taxpayers with the burden of this cost?
I urge voters to re-elect this fiscally conservative legislator on Election Day.
The writer is chairman of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
