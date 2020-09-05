I am a full-time resident here in the Watertown community and enjoy immensely the daily crossword puzzle you publish.
It’s just enough of a challenge for me, and I do like that I can actually complete it sometimes without outside help.
The Sunday edition usually has two crossword puzzles that are much more challenging for those who find the daily one “too easy.”
Please continue to run this edition of crossword puzzle as it is a pleasant way to pass the time not just on my summer days but throughout the winter up here in the north country!
Leslie Luongo
Three Mile Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.