Dairy Ambassador Program opens doors

Hello, my name is Nicole Ingram. And I am part of the Jefferson County Agricultural Promotions Board.
I grew up in Western New York in a small agricultural town where I was incredibly involved in the local dairy community. I was the 2013-2014 Erie County Dairy Princess and really enjoy my experience in the program. When I moved to Northern New York, I chose to stay involved and became part of the Jefferson County Board.
Being part of this program as a youth gave me so many wonderful opportunities and skills. I was able to focus on skills such as time management, public speaking and responsibly. I learned the importance of managing my time for school presentations, traveling to locations, set-up time and completing paperwork.
During school presentations, I learned the importance of knowing my audience. This helped me to tailor my message based on the age range of whom I was addressing and keep their attention. This really helped to sharpen my communication skills and give me confidence with public outreach.
I held myself responsible to fill out monthly paperwork timely, get to locations on time and complete my commitments. This program increased my confidence, which helped me meet many people around the state of New York who share my passion for the dairy industry and educating consumers.
These people have been resources for job interviews, program involvement and supportive friends along my journey. I am very thankful for all that I have learned while in the program and the opportunities I might not have had otherwise.
Though the program is undergoing some changes this year, this is still a wonderful opportunity for youths to gain such skills and so much more. Increasing the opportunity for participants at all levels should result in a greater impact to educate consumers.
I encourage all youths interested in the Dairy Ambassador Program to reach out to their county board to apply. The time spent in this program can help you to gain skills that can be used in your future careers.
The people you meet and the connections you make in this program span the state. I have seen firsthand how powerful these connections can be.
If you live in Jefferson County, please reach out to me by May 1 for an application. I can be reached at achtyl21@gmail.com. If you live in Lewis County, reach out to Reagan Hulbert at reaganhulbert@gmail.com.
Nicole Ingram
Copenhagen
