David Renzi represented his clients ethically

Jon Hall’s first year as Jefferson County Democratic chairman is bound to have a learning curve.
But even so, I’m surprised that he’s resorted to asking loaded questions in a ham-handed attempt to smear Judge David Renzi (Letters from the People, Oct. 20, “What did Renzi know about missing funds?”).
Here are the facts, which even Mr. Hall cannot deny: Graeme Spicer, his party’s candidate for Jefferson County Court judge, was twice sanctioned by federal judges for multiple false claims and misconduct in 2015 and again in 2018 for “unethical” behavior and was fined more than $25,000.
Mr. Spicer is not a resident of Jefferson County, although he’s pretending to live at his parents’ house for the purposes of voting for himself.
Mr. Spicer actually lives in Cicero with his wife and children, where he’s spending his time defending an accused murderer in Onondaga County.
If Judge Renzi’s clients lied to the attorney general or committed any crimes, I have faith that the justice system will address that.
It’s the same system that will decide whether Mr. Spicer’s client is guilty of a heinous crime. In either case, the allegations against an individual do not accrue to their defense attorney.
And in this instance, Judge Renzi ethically represented accused clients, as he does in every case, and the justice system will sort out the matter.
His understanding of the system will serve us well as Jefferson County judge.
Mr. Hall thinks voters aren’t smart enough to differentiate the client who allegedly committed the crime and the lawyer who represented them.
I have more faith in the electorate, who will no doubt see through this pathetic attempt by Mr. Hall and concentrate instead on electing a jurist who has the right mixture of experience, temperament and common sense.
Donald Coon
Watertown
The writer is chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Committee.
