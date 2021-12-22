Day care sites follow food allergy policies

Did you know that prior to 2019, New York child day care programs were not required to have guidelines for the prevention and recognition of anaphylaxis? My wife and I learned this the hard way when my son, Elijah, went into anaphylaxis due to a known dairy allergy at his child day care program and died in November 2017. He was 3 years old.
Channeling our grief into change, my wife and I established the Elijah-Alavi Foundation — a nonprofit organization ensuring that infants and children with severe food allergies and asthma have safe spaces to learn and socialize in day care centers and schools. We also worked alongside our city and district officials to establish Elijah’s Law in September 2019.
Under Elijah’s Law, all child day care programs in the state of New York must have guidelines in place to recognize, prevent and respond to life-threatening allergies to help save lives — thus extending the same life-saving protection that was currently in place for schools to all early child day care programs. But we didn’t stop there.
In the fall of 2021, the state Department of Health and state’s Office of Children and Family Services established the Anaphylaxis Policy for Child Day Care Programs. The policy set into place guidelines to be followed by all NYS OCFS-licensed and registered child day care programs for the prevention of anaphylaxis and direction on what to do during an anaphylaxis emergency. This includes free resources, training, and the provision of epinephrine auto-injectors — since epinephrine is the only medication that can reverse severe anaphylactic symptoms.
While we live with the grief of losing our son, we are continuously motivated by his story to help spread awareness of life-threatening allergies so other families do not experience the same loss we have. We’re also motivated by our eldest son and Elijah’s big brother, Sebastin, who too lives with a life-threatening allergy.
Our hope is Elijah’s Law and the new policy set in place strong protections for children and other families with life-threatening allergies. As a proud, born-and-bred New Yorker, it means the world to have our state champion Elijah’s Law — showing the country that if food allergy legislation and implementation can take place in New York, it can happen anywhere.
Thomas Silvera
New York City
The writer is Elijah’s father and co-founder of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation. Visit https://www.elijahalavifoundation.org/ for more information.
