DC should protect us from harmful views

With regard to Tom Van De Water’s recent letter on “disinformation” and the Heritage Foundatuon (April 28), I agree wholeheartedly! We cannot print articles from news sources that may spread propaganda as perceived by us. We must always quash alternative views to our reality.
This is why I propose creating a Ministry of Truth to stop the spread of disinformation and misinformation. Indeed, especially our students must be sheltered from any viewpoints that oppose the party. Ignorance is strength. Freedom is slavery.
We all know that the novel coronavirus lab leak theory was misinformation and would never have been able to be promulgated had we a Ministry of Truth that was effective. Further, we all know that Hunter Biden’s laptop with its emails detailing foreign business deals involving “the big guy” was Russian disinformation and not real. Indeed, 51 or so agents of the party told us so, but with no effective Ministry of Truth that was able to protect our young students’ minds.
You can never be too careful in what we are allowed to hear and see. I suppose the only question is what the punishment must be for spreading such disinformation that undermines the party. I say let the Ministry of Truth decide.
Printing a story in the beginning of 2022 that alleges inflation not to be temporary? Public stoning seems to be appropriate. Running a video of fires and shootings in the street during the peaceful protests of 2020 and calling that “riots”? Nothing short of exile from the public square for five months.
We may need to purchase some red paint for chest painting as well. I mean, just think of the alternative that absolutely cannot happen!
Freedom of the press and speech unless explicitly harmful in a manner where causation can be proven? Who would agree to that? We must keep the people from seeing and hearing such harmful viewpoints. We cannot allow them to make up their own minds.
Just think of the consequences coming up in the 2022 midterm elections! As a matter of fact, I have a great idea. On second thought, the Ministry of Truth sounds way too ominous. Let’s just create a Disinformation Governance Board. Yes. That will keep the party safe.
Mark Zehr
Dexter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.