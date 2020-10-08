Dedication for Fort Tribute held on Sept. 5

We held our dedication and ribbon cutting for Fort Tribute and the Medal of Honor Monument at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid on Sept. 5.
I would like to thank Board of Trustees President Ron Sheppard and board Secretary Roger Austin as well as all of the trustees for their support of this project. We appreciate U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik also for taking part in this event.
Many thanks to the 11th New York Light Artillery, 60th New York Volunteer Infantry and the 118th New York Volunteer Infantry for their support in the military parade and honor guard. Thanks to Dennis Barr for providing the sound system and period music.
The construction of this fort would have not been possible without the financial support of our donors who made this project a reality. Thank you to the following:
President Abraham Lincoln Society ($30,000-plus): SeaComm Federal Credit Union.
Army of the Potomac ($20,000 to $25,000): Alcoa Foundation (Grant), and New York Power Authority (Grant).
Corp ($10,000 to $19,999): Community Bank, Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena and Donaldson-Seymour in Potsdam, Chad and Cathy Green, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, and St. Lawrence River Valley Development Agency (Grant).
Division ($2,500 to $9,999): Niles Asset Management, NuMed for Children, and PW Campbell Contracting Inc.
Brigade ($1,000 to $2,499): 11th New York Light Artillery/60th New York Volunteers, and Parkway Auto Group.
Regiment ($500 to $999): 9th Battalion Blue Ridge Grays, Ken and Sue Bellor, Canton Rotary Club, Bernard and Patricia Dominie and family, and Massena Rotary Club.
Company ($100 to $499): Chuck and Linda Goolden, Mkb Solutions, Brookes Bigwarfe, Gene Michael Knowlton and United Steel Workers 420-A.
Platoon (up to $99): Mary Ellen Casselman, Mary Ann Doyle, David, McIntosh, Sarah Street, Troy & Dianna Remington, Gene Collier, Tom Hargrave, and Mike MacCue.
The Fort will be accessible for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 during the open houses at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum. Check out at slpowermuseum.org for additional details.
Scott Wilson
Massena
The writer is volunteer coordinator for Fort Tribute.
