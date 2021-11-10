Dedication of veterans should be recalled

Nov. 11 is called Veterans Day in tribute to patriotic duty. Sacrifices are significance and should be respected, never forgotten, among generations.
Our country recently lost Vietnam War combat veteran Colin Powell, an advocate for veterans and fellow service members. He was a guest speaker in 2007 on Veterans Day at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
I attended the event with my unit 5th BN, 7th Cavalry. It was a special time, the 25th anniversary of the Wall. There was a loud applause for Colin Powell. Hopefully generations will become better educated about our veterans’ dedication.
Wayne R. Gibbs
Ellisburg
