Delay impeachment trial until after election

The impasse in the Congress over whether the impeachment papers are sent to the Senate and whether there will be an impartial hearing in the Senate can lead to an interesting situation. The Republicans cry that the impeachment proceedings in the House were a way for Democrats to get rid of a duly elected official. The Democrats say that not holding an impartial trial in the Senate is a way to protect a president who is guilty of obstructing justice and other high crimes.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually has an interesting idea. She wants to hold the impeachment papers until the Senate does what she thinks it should do. I think that it would be much better if she held them until after the November elections. Thus, we would have the voters determining if the president should stay in office, which is exactly what the Republicans seem to be asking for with the phrase “duly elected official” that they continually mention. The Democrats will have gotten their impeachment of this president and a chance to demonstrate to our nation some of the poor judgments of which he is guilty.
By putting the impeachment on hold, our Congress could get back to passing laws; that is what we elected these legislators to do. And it would indeed be interesting to see how the two parties would play this during the election process. Of course, it would leave the president dangling in the wind. But Mr. Trump seems to enjoy being in that position, so it should make for a fascinating summer!
John Pratt
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.