DeMar and Olney helped homeless people

Kudos to Todd DeMar and Watertown City Councilman Clifford G. Olney for assisting Linda Mercer, the Factory Street building owner, in getting her building to pass the violated codes and making it available for rental to the homeless.

Now we all know that the city was responsible for adding 30 individuals to the homeless roles. Perhaps condemning a building was to teach the landlord a lesson and force her to take action, but who did it really hurt?

