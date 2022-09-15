Democratic policies will benefit our nation

Bring it on! I am proud to support the policies of the Democratic Party including Matt Castelli (21st Congressional District) and Steven Holden (24th Congressional District) who support recent legislative victories of the Democratic Party.
First, all politicians say let’s grow jobs. No administration has been close in job growth than the first 18 months of the Biden administration — about 9.5 million. Second, let’s talk about the growth of domestic manufacturing. The recent semi-conductor/science bill is as significant a bill as you get for the future of our capitalism. Every car, computer and cellphone needs them — job growth will now be sustained.
Climate change legislation will help save this planet from severe global warming. Nearly every day in this newspaper, we read about the horrors of global warming on droughts, weather emergencies, agriculture, and on and on. Republicans ignore the science and act like we are in a prior century.
Veterans’ health — the burn pit bill is crucial in this area. Infrastructure and American Rescue Plan will rebuild our local and national infrastructure. Support for health care coverage and lowering prescription drug costs have all been passed by the Biden administration.
First steps in gun safety legislation and a fair tax code have been passed. Also, the IRS will have tools to actually try to catch millionaire tax cheats. The idea that thousands of IRS agents with guns will be aiming at low-/middle-income people is a lie — the rich tax cheats will be targeted. Of course, U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik have voted no on all these measures. They see target dates to reach zero carbon emissions as unnecessary — they support the growth of fossil fuel, which will ruin our planet.
Innovation and competition will reduce future energy costs. For example, electric vehicles will be more efficient, cheaper, faster to charge and travel farther.
The Republicans have targeted teachers with the nonsense that sex education is “grooming and recruiting” gay and transgender children. That talk is hogwash. They want to sanitize history and ban books — I say we study the past to become better citizens. Also, many Republicans are pushing a Christian nationalism agenda and want to end our nation’s founding principle of separation of church and state. These Republicans want to end gay, transgender and contraceptive rights and impose right wing Christian values in our schools.
Lastly, we need politicians like Caselli and Holden who will put country first — not support a man like Donald Trump, whose election lies and blaming the FBI fuel violence.
