Democratic policies will benefit our nation

Bring it on! I am proud to support the policies of the Democratic Party including Matt Castelli (21st Congressional District) and Steven Holden (24th Congressional District) who support recent legislative victories of the Democratic Party.

First, all politicians say let’s grow jobs. No administration has been close in job growth than the first 18 months of the Biden administration — about 9.5 million. Second, let’s talk about the growth of domestic manufacturing. The recent semi-conductor/science bill is as significant a bill as you get for the future of our capitalism. Every car, computer and cellphone needs them — job growth will now be sustained.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.