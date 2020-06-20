Are Democrats radical left socialists?
No, we are not. My dictionary defines socialism as “government ownership of the means of production and distribution of goods.”
I’m an old man and a lifelong Democrat. I think very few Democrats are socialists.
We favor the welfare state, that is capitalism with humane limits under which we have lived since Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s. I think even few Republicans would want to give up Social Security, unemployment insurance and Medicare.
To label Democrats as radical left or socialists because of Bernie Sanders is like calling Republicans fascists because their president acts like one and is abetted by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
My vote goes to Tedra Cobb.
Arthur L. Johnson
Potsdam
