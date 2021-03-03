Democrats do not have a Cult of Cuomo

Because there’s no Cult of Cuomo, New York Attorney General Leticia James (the Democrat who reported a potential scandal) hasn’t been censured by the state party. Democrats aren’t screaming “fake news” when the Washington Post ran an analysis exposing Cuomo’s inconsistencies and supporting a full investigation.
We aren’t demanding incarceration of reporters, such as the Post’s Phillip Bump, because they write critical articles. We don’t call tabloids such as the New York Post “enemies of the people” and “fake news” when they equate a governor’s potential coverup of a nursing home scandal with a president who incited a deadly civil insurrection in broad daylight.
Democrats aren’t holding rallies, chanting “lock her up” against opportunistic politicians such as Rep. Elise Stefanik, who hyped the controversy to deflect her own facilitation of sedition. We want to follow the facts, apply the law and be guided by the U.S. Constitution. The truth doesn’t threaten our self-image because we aren’t cult-followers.
He’s the New York governor, not our Dear Leader. Let the process yield the truth. We can handle it, good or bad.
Frank Pagano
Jay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.