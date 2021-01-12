Democrats have historically rejected results

Constitution, Constitution, Treason, Treason, Sedition, Sedition — my hair is fire!
Oh, let’s not forget we went from there is no fraud to there was very little fraud, to there wasn’t enough fraud to change the election. This is the war cry of the left, the Democrats, the RINOs and the pathetic excuse we have for a media in this country.
Well, as a farmer, I am an expert in the waste products of cattle and I can assure you all of it is certified bull ****! So let’s just break this down, shall we?
To start, there are specific checks and balances in the U.S. Constitution for these situations. Specifically, the 12th Amendment, Article 1, Section 4; and, most important, Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2.
Moving on, since our schools fail to teach history, especially to journalism students. I’ll be happy to give a history lesson. In 2000, the electors were challenged by Democrats. In 2004, electors were challenged by, yup, Democrats. In 2016, Mad Max from California challenged the electors.
But I digress; let’s go back to 1960 when Hawaii’s electors were challenged by, again, Democrats. Oh, yes, there was a little thing back in 1876 with the Hayes/Tilden election. Seems like, again, the Democrats committed fraud by exploiting people who couldn’t read, so they put a picture of Abraham Lincoln (a Republican) next to the Democrat candidate’s name. Once again, the Democrats committed fraud and the Republican came out victorious.
So when I hear these attacks against U.S. Rep. Stefanik from people who hate the Constitution, have no understanding of our history and throw around words they don’t even understand, I have to speak up. By the way, I encourage all the “leadership” in the Republican Party to do the same.
Elise is doing what is right. She is not only fighting for free and fair elections; she also is our voice and she is the only one who can represent the more than 65% of the people in the district who agree with me 100%.
That is her job; this is what she is supposed to do. And I am very proud of her for doing so.
Finally, I forgot that Democrats keep throwing around democracy, democracy. It’s an attack on democracy.
Well, here’s newsflash for all of you educated folks on the left from a dumb farmer. The word democracy is not in the Constitution; we’re a constitutional republic!
Russ Finley
Lisbon
This letter focuses on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s decision last week to challenge the slate of electors from certain states. It was submitted prior to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
