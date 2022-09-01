Democrats have worked to help Americans

Republicans have done it again! Not one Republican senator or House representative voted for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Democrats have been trying for many years, without Republican support, to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug costs. Democrats, through the Inflation Reduction Act, are helping Americans with reduced costs on many drugs, including insulin, plus having a $2,000 annual cap for drugs covered by Medicare.

