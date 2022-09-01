Democrats have worked to help Americans

Republicans have done it again! Not one Republican senator or House representative voted for the Inflation Reduction Act.
Democrats have been trying for many years, without Republican support, to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug costs. Democrats, through the Inflation Reduction Act, are helping Americans with reduced costs on many drugs, including insulin, plus having a $2,000 annual cap for drugs covered by Medicare.
So what’s the real story behind the Republican veto? Campaign funds. Money. Drug companies support and finance many if not all Republican senators and House representatives. Why irritate these donors and vote for negotiation of drug prices when it doesn’t advance one’s political and financial future?
When going to the polls this November, remember that both U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik voted against lower drug costs. Their endgame is not to reduce our drug costs but to fatten their campaign wallets and gain power in Congress by supporting the pharmaceutical companies!
Democrats have tried for years to get the fossil fuel industry to invest in alternative energy, such as solar and wind, with little help from Republicans. The fossil fuel industries are private corporations. Don’t expect them to be very cooperative in reducing gas prices. Why lower prices when there’s more profits with higher prices?
The government has little control over these corporations thanks to the Republican senators and representatives who have historically voted against any substantial regulations. Fossil fuel corporations are big donors to almost all congressional Republicans. These senators and representatives aren’t about to vote against their donors and super PACs. They rather count their money and go on Fox to whine about those Democrats!
Thanks to Democratic federal and state leadership, we now have legislation that strenghens alternative energy such as solar and wind. Look around the north country! So many solar and wind farms are helping to keep our energy costs lower while protecting our planet by reducing carbon dioxide. Thank you, Democrats!
Democrats have worked diligently to help all Americans, not just those who donate to their campaign fund. Reps. Tenney and Stefanik talk big but produce very little legislation on their own. They accept praises on the coattails of legislation produced by Democrats. Think about giving Steve Holden in NY-24 and Matt Castelli in NY-21 a vote.
Democrats work and deliver. Give Holden and Castelli the ability to work and deliver for us.
