Democrats in Congress are now a disgrace

I have waited all year for the exposure and investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s past behavior. When it finally gets going, what do we see?
Very long-serving Democrats showing their low character by distorting the facts and manipulating their supporters to hide another one of their dirty deeds. And, as always, they accuse someone else of what one of their own is guilty of.
These Democrats who have been in Congress 20 to 30-plus years have become a disgrace to many independents because they really care only about how they can use their position to enrich themselves. Pass term limit laws, or live with the consequences of allowing those who have been solicited for decades and now dishonor their positions to be your leaders.
Always remember that deception and manipulation are smokescreens that make fools of those who are not watchful.
James Helmar
Massena
