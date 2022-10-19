Democrats inspire optimism in our nation

You have a choice: To be grateful for living in America or be cynical that the government and all politicians are corrupt.
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 12:05 am
You have a choice: To be grateful for living in America or be cynical that the government and all politicians are corrupt.
You’re not living in Ukraine where a Russian tyrant is bombing your country, torturing your military or killing your family.
You’re not living in South America or Mexico where military drug cartels roam freely, terrorizing communities, raping your wife, conscripting your children into gangs and stealing what little you have (making only $5 a day).
You have a choice to defend democracy by electing politicians who care about citizens, not just the strength of their political power.
You can reject Republicans who vote against legislation, not on merit but just because Democrats introduced it.
You can support Democrats who endured Republican spite and slander to pass legislation like: burn pit compensation for veterans, small business protection during the novel coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure improvement coming to the north country and lower-priced prescription drugs (which Republicans are already trying to repeal).
You’re privileged to watch the Jan. 6 hearings upholding the rule of law.
Were we under a dictatorship, Donald Trump’s appointees witnessing corruption firsthand would have been blocked from giving sworn testimony (Putin just pushes them off tall buildings).
You have a choice to value federal regulations like those providing clean air and water.
You have Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid to supplement your retirement (unless decades of negative GOP propaganda con Americans into lining capitalistic pockets by privatizing Social Security).
You have a choice to appreciate programs that guide us through economic and weather crises.
Hurricane-prone red states aren’t denied help because they criticize President Joe Biden or disdain “wasteful federal” spending.
Even before Hurricane Ian had touched down, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis received President Biden’s assurance of expedited FEMA assistance.
That’s the beauty of a stable, equality-aligned democracy.
Nonetheless, people gripe about the taxes that build our nation, regulations that protect us, higher prices during worldwide inflation and every little thing infringing on their “personal” freedom.
People could opt to read an inspirational presidential biography rather than wasting time on toxic political media that feeds on blaming and complaining.
You have a choice to reject the cynical unsubstantiated “liberal scare” that U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin shamelessly manufacture and instead appreciate Democrat optimism about the blessings of our democracy — especially when you consider that people in other countries endure harsh dictatorships, unstable economies and substandard living conditions.
Martha Hodges
Massena
