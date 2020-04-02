Democrats, media spew lies about Trump

When I saw the headline of the letter to the editor in the March 28 newspaper (“Trump and supporters bear blame for crisis”), I threw the paper down in disgust but then decided to go ahead and read it.
Then after I read it, I debated writing this letter, but I couldn’t let the lies continue about President Donald Trump. The president was on top of this whole pandemic whereas the local and state governments were slow in recognizing the danger.
No, President Trump did not slash the budget to the National Institutes of Health. He did not slash the budget to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He did not dismantle a pandemic team and fire the scientists.
All these accusations have been investigated and found to be completely untrue — lies fed to an ignorant, blind, Trump-hating Democrat Party by a lying, Trump-hating media. Before spewing out accusations like this, it might be a good idea to check your sources carefully.
This is where I stand.
Linda Whitehead
Lacona
Editor’s note: While President Donald Trump proposed cuts to these agencies, Congress passed a budget without reducing their funding. And a key position in the administration’s pandemic team was eliminated, but other members were reorganized elsewhere in the government.
