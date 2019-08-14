It was interesting to watch the recent Democratic debates. There were 20 participants who each claim to be the one who can beat Donald Trump in next year’s presidential election.
If the Democrats had nominated anyone except Hillary Clinton to run against Donald Trump, they would have won the election. My vote for Trump was a vote against Hillary. I would have voted for anyone else who ran against Trump.
The same situation will repeat itself next year if the Democrats nominate Joe Biden. Anyone else would have a chance for my vote. Again, I will vote for Trump or whoever runs against Biden.
Donald Trump is a sleaze bag and a liar. Richard Nixon is a close third.
Finally, I am always amused at the politician who claims they will change the tax laws to make sure the rich will pay more taxes that they have been able to avoid up to now. Anyone who believes that also must believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.
Earl L. Nicholson
Watertown
(3) comments
"Finally, I am always amused at the politician who claims they will change the tax laws to make sure the rich will pay more taxes that they have been able to avoid up to now."
bill clinton and barack obama both did exactly that.
You say:
"Donald Trump is a sleaze bag and a liar."
You say you voted for him.
Wow. You will re-vote for a "sleaze-bag and a liar." Way to do your civic duty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.