Candidate seeks support for Town Council

It was interesting to watch the recent Democratic debates. There were 20 participants who each claim to be the one who can beat Donald Trump in next year’s presidential election.

If the Democrats had nominated anyone except Hillary Clinton to run against Donald Trump, they would have won the election. My vote for Trump was a vote against Hillary. I would have voted for anyone else who ran against Trump.

The same situation will repeat itself next year if the Democrats nominate Joe Biden. Anyone else would have a chance for my vote. Again, I will vote for Trump or whoever runs against Biden.

Donald Trump is a sleaze bag and a liar. Richard Nixon is a close third.

Finally, I am always amused at the politician who claims they will change the tax laws to make sure the rich will pay more taxes that they have been able to avoid up to now. Anyone who believes that also must believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.

Earl L. Nicholson

Watertown

(3) comments

hermit thrush
hermit thrush

"Finally, I am always amused at the politician who claims they will change the tax laws to make sure the rich will pay more taxes that they have been able to avoid up to now."

bill clinton and barack obama both did exactly that.

Holmes -- the real one
Holmes -- the real one

You say:

"Donald Trump is a sleaze bag and a liar."

You say you voted for him.

Farmer Liz
Farmer Liz

Wow. You will re-vote for a "sleaze-bag and a liar." Way to do your civic duty.

