Dems grasping at straws with impeachment

Even if you didn’t watch the impeachment hearings one thing is clear: there are no grounds for removing Donald Trump.
It is apparent that Democrats are grasping at straws and placing the issues that actual hardworking Americans care about on the backburner in order to go through an unnecessary and tumultuous charade. This is because they simply cannot come to terms with the fact that Donald Trump was lawfully elected to office by the American people.
Democrat lawmakers have the duty to serve the American people. However, there has been minimal effort to work together with Republicans to create effective and beneficial policies. Instead, the Democrats have invested the majority of their time and energy focusing on dismantling democracy to remove someone they just don’t like from office. Democrats are not doing their job and are instead abusing their power to make a mockery of our democracy while stifling the voice of the average American.
It is the selfishness displayed by the Democratic party that has made me lose faith in our government. All I have learned from this impeachment farce is that Donald Trump is not the problem – it is the greedy Democrats fishing for their 15-minutes of fame that is hurting the future of our beloved country. It is this impeachment charade that has made me lose hope in the people we elected, and I can guarantee after this mess I will never put my support or trust behind anyone in the Democratic Party again.
Kerri Grant
Cape Vincent
