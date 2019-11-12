Dems stopping Trump from draining swamp

Alleged, debunked, discredited are three words unheard and unprinted during two and a half years of Russian collusion investigations or Brett Kavanaugh hearings, yet you seldom hear a story about Joe and Hunter Biden together without one of these adjectives.
We also are told nothing they did was illegal; not everything corrupt is illegal. Democrats and the press (but I repeat myself) are quick to incorrectly say there is no evidence of misdeeds by the Bidens, but they were willing to spend millions of dollars and two and one half years investigating an allegation.
Three things candidate Donald Trump wanted to accomplish were to secure the border, get our troops out of endless wars and stop being bearing the majority of the burden of defense of others, and drain the swamp, which includes the Deep State. Democrats say we can’t take unilateral action; we must build a coalition. Apparently, there wasn’t much of a coalition when the president moved troops from between a treaty ally and a group sharing a common enemy with us.
Susan Rice unmasked the names of Trump officials who had contact with foreign agents. She lied about the Benghazi attack and said U.S. Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl served with “honor and distinction” to justify trading him for five terrorists. Lois Lerner weaponized the IRS. And Barack Obama lied about knowing of Hillary Clinton’s illegal email server, the FBI dismissing Clinton’s obstruction of justice and destruction of emails in hard drives.
You wonder why Democrats are working so hard to stop the president from draining the swamp. They have spent every day for the past three years investigating and attacking President Trump, and the worst they can find is he obstructed an attempted coup and he wants to investigate Washington corruption.
President Trump is likely our last best hope to rein in the Washington elite’s abuse of power, and the swamp won’t be drained without a fight.
Michael Bell
Cape Vincent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.